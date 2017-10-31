Dartmouth professors face sexual misconduct investigation

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Three psychology professors at Dartmouth College are under criminal investigation for allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Ivy League college said last week that the professors were put on paid leave and had their access to campus restricted due to allegations of serious misconduct.

The college later told authorities that it has received allegations of sexual misconduct. Based on that information, the attorney general’s office said Tuesday it will conduct a criminal investigation along with local, county and state law enforcement agencies.

The professors — Todd Heatherton, Bill Kelley and Paul Whalen — did not immediately respond to email messages seeking comment.

