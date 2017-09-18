SPRINGFIELD, MA (WHDH) — The Hampden County District Attorney is set to announce what is described as a significant event in the investigation of a murder that has remained unresolved for 25 years.

Lisa Ziegert, a middle school teacher from Agawam, was reported missing in April of 1992.

Officers said someone abducted her while she worked her night job at a card shop. Police discovered her body four days later.

Last year, police released a sketch of the suspect wanted in connection with the murder.

The D.A.’s office is scheduled to discuss the latest development in the case in Springfield Monday afternoon.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)