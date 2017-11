HOKAH, MN (WHDH) — Dash cam video showed the moment a Minnesota police officer was nearly shot during a traffic stop along a highway.

The officer can be seen walking to the car when the shot was fired towards him. The car then speeds away.

Two teenagers were arrested and are facing several charges, including attempted murder of a police officer.

