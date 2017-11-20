CLEARWATER, FL (WHDH) — Sheriff deputy’s dash camera catches the dramatic moments before a small plane crashed on a highway in Clearwater, Florida Sunday morning.

The pilot said he experienced engine trouble while in the air and tried to make an emergency landing.

Instead, part of the plane clipped a tree, causing it to spin out of control and crash.

The pilot and his passenger were not hurt. Neither was anybody on the ground, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

