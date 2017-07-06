Dashcam video of deadly Tennessee fire released

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WHDH) — Police released new dashcam video of a deadly fire at a popular resort in Tennessee last year.

The fire sparked back in November in Gatlinburg. The dashcam video shows what first responders saw when they first arrived in town.

Police spent hours driving through the town, warning homes and business owners to evacuate and looking for anyone left behind inabandoned neighborhoods.

The fires killed 14 people and caused more than $1 billion in damage.

