BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WHDH) – Newly released dashcam video shows the arrest of a Florida woman accused of driving erratically with a toddler inside the vehicle.

An attentive tow truck driver stayed on the phone with an emergency dispatcher in Palm Beach County, Florida until deputies arrived at Belvedere and Haverhill Roads on Aug. 12.

A deputy then arrived on the scene with sirens blaring to pull the woman over. He talked to the driver, Brandy Lerma, for nearly 20 minutes. Backup arrived and a toddler was taken out the car.

The deputy asked Lerma to follow his pen with her eyes, but she can’t stand still and stumbles to the side. The video then shows her being instructed to walk down the white line—she failed this test and another.

Lerma was cuffed and taken way. She also faces a charge of child abuse.

