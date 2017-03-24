Dashcam video shows wanted woman hit, killed by cruiser

Tulsa, OK (WHDH) — Police in Tulsa released several videos on Thursday showing the moment a suspect was hit and killed by a patrol car.

The suspect, wanted for a series of crimes including assault with a dangerous weapon, was also suspected in multiple shootings earlier this month.

On March 18th, officers spotted that woman riding in a vehicle in South Tulsa.

When they tried to approach her they say she jumped out of the car and ran.

Dashcam video shows the moments police say the woman exchanged gun fire with the officers.

Police slowed down the video to show what they say is a gun in her hand.

Tulsa Police say she fired at them as they chased her, so one officer purposely hit her to eliminate the threat against officers and others in the neighborhood.

