Daughter of judge at center of state police scandal: ‘I’m doing good’

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - The daughter of a Massachusetts judge at the center of a state police scandal stemming from a drunken driving crash appeared in court Friday and said she’s doing better following a rehabilitation stint at a treatment center.

RELATED: Judge’s daughter at center of state police scandal pleads guilty to several charges

“I’m doing good,” Alli Bibaud, 30, said as she walked out of Framingham District Court, where she was called to answer to a previous heroin possession charge.

Bibaud admitted to sufficient facts for a guilty finding and was sentenced to six months of probation. The charge relates to a traffic stop last May, not a crash in November that sparked a shake-up within the state police.

Bibaud is the centerpiece to a scandal that led to the retirement of the Massachusetts State Police’s superintendent and deputy superintendent. Col. Richard McKeon and Deputy Superintendent Francis Hughes abruptly retired amid accusations that McKeon ordered a trooper to scrub embarrassing information from a police report to protect Bibaud and her father.

In November, Bibaud crashed her car near exit 2 in Worcester and was found with a heroin kit, according to troopers.

Bibaud’s lawyer, Michael Wilcox, told 7’s Sharman Sacchetti that she is “focused 100 percent on recovery.”

Two troopers who responded to the crash have since filed lawsuits, saying they were told to erase statements from Bibaud’s arrest report that she allegedly made about sex and drugs.

Newly appointed Col. Kerry Gilpin, along with the attorney general’s office, is conducting an investigation.

“She’s doing quite well with the recovery. She’s three months sober,” Wilcox said of Bibaud. “She’s working and she’s being stepped down to a sober house quite soon.”

Bibaud’s heroin charge will be dismissed if she remains sober for six months, according to Wilcox. She was previously sentenced to 14 months of probation for a drunken driving charge. Drugged driving charges are still pending.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)