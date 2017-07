David Ortiz and Denzel Washington ran into each other in Italy.

The two were visiting the Amalfi Coast when they crossed paths and took a picture.

Big Papi posted the photo on Instagram and said “I don’t usually take pictures with Yankee fans, but had to make an exception for D-W.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)