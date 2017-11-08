BOSTON (WHDH) - David Ortiz joined in a special night for the Boston Police Department, honoring those who go above and beyond the call of duty.

The Boston Red Sox legend was honored by Boston’s finest. Big Papi received an award at the Fourth Annual Boston Police Foundation Gala for his dedication to the community.

Linda Henry, the managing editor of the Boston Globe was also honored, along with the city’s brave men and women in blue.

“I’m proud of them every day, they continue to go and get guns off the street and do a lot of good community work, and I think we have one of the finest departments in country,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Evans, “It’s nice way to recognize them for all the hard work what they do,” he continued.

With 96 percent of the police department’s budget going to salaries, the Boston Police Foundation steps in to raise money for needed resources.

In a society where relations between the community and police are at times tense, attendees said it’s important to recognize the good and sacrifices officers make.

