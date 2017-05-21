BOSTON (WHDH) - David Ortiz added a new title to his name at Boston University on Sunday—you can now call him Dr. Papi. The retired athlete, in addition to three World Series Rings, now has a doctorate degree.

Oritiz received an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters for his accomplishments on the field and in his charity work.

The former Red Sox star was honored for his legendary speech in the wake of the Boston Marathon bombing.

Papi received his degree and gave a big wave to the crowd, only offering three short words to the students. “Thank you very much,” said Big Papi.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)