Manchester day care worker accused of abusing multiple infants

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A former day care worker in Manchester is facing charges after authorities said she assaulted multiple infants at the Alpha Bits Learning Center.

Officers were called to the center in early March to investigate allegations that a worker was “inappropriately caring for and possibly abusing infants at the daycare.”

Police said information gathered during the investigation led to the arrest of Chelsea Blais, 32, on Tuesday.

Blais is charged with four counts of simple assault on three different victims.

Police said all of the victims were under the age 1.

The learning center has been cooperative with the investigation, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

