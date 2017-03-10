Day care worker dropped toddler onto aluminum bed frame, police say

SEEKONK, MA (WHDH) - Police in Seekonk have arrested a day care worker on charges she assaulted a toddler at the Briarwood Child Academy.

Authorities said officers responded just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday to the business on Taunton Avenue on a report of an injured child.

Officers found a 17-month-old child who had suffered facial injuries, authorities said. The child was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Crystal Salisbury, 33, of Riverside, Rhode Island, is accused of dropping the child “several inches onto an aluminum-framed cot.”

Salisbury is charged with assault and battery on a child. She’s since been fired from the daycare, authorities said.

The incident is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)