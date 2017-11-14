WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A man in Washington, DC tried to rob a cash register from a convenience store, according to police. The incident happened just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The incident was captured on surveillance camera. Employees were seen trying to pull the register, as the man leaned over the counter. One of the employees hit the man over the head with an object.

The man was not able to steal the register, but he did get away.

