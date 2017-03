BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was injured Friday night after officials said a de-icing truck hit a plane at Logan Airport.

Logan officials said the truck tipped over and the injured person was taken to the hospital. There was no injuries reported on the plane.

The passengers on board the plane were put on a bus and taken back to the terminal.

