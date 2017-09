REVERE, MA (WHDH) - A dead shark washed up Friday on Revere Beach.

The shark was found just feet from the road on Mills Avenue.

Video from Sky7 showed a large gathering of locals around the shark’s corpse.

It’s not clear what caused the shark to die.

Revere police have responded to the scene.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)