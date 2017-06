QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Quincy police are investigating a deadly crash that happened around 10pm Friday night on Quincy Shore Drive.

Officials say a car hit a pedestrian.

Police say the victim was taken to the local hospital where they later died.

No charges have been filed at this time.

