Deal reached to avoid strike for Worcester bus drivers

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - The Teamsters 170 Union has agreed to a deal that will avoid a strike for Worcester bus drivers that had originally threatened the start of the school year.

The union agreed to a 5-year contract Monday night with the Durham Bus Company.

Bus drivers in Worcester had threatened to go on strike during the first day of school after not reaching an agreement over the weekend. That labor impasse was temporarily shelved in a deal reached with the city that allowed the first day of school to be staffed as usual.

The bus union had been without a contract since last December.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)