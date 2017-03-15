Deal reached to keep iconic CITGO sign in Kenmore Square

BOSTON (WHDH) - The city of Boston has reached a deal that will keep the CITGO sign atop a building near Fenway Park.

Mayor Marty Walsh said he’s happy that the landmark sign will remain in Kenmore Square.

The mayor applauded real estate agency Beal Co. and CITGO for their “willingness to come together in a collaborative way that will benefit the entire city.”

Walsh called the sign an important part of the community.

Details of the deal were not disclosed.

