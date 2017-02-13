Death investigation underway after man’s body found in snow on Lynn street

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Police in Lynn have launched a death investigation after a man was found dead in the snow early Monday morning.

Authorities said the man’s body was found outside on Surfside Road around 5 a.m. by a resident who was snowblowing.

Officers responded to the scene and found an “adult Hispanic male deceased in the snow,” police said.

The man’s cause of death is under investigation, but police said he suffered obvious injuries.

The Essex DA’s office and state police are assisting Lynn police at the scene.

