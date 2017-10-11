DANVERS, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts are investigating the death of an 18-month-old child from Danvers.

A spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney says the child’s father arrived at a home in town at about 5 p.m. Tuesday to pick up the child from the baby sitter.

The child, who had been napping in a crib, was found unresponsive by the baby sitter.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities say the death appears to have been caused by a medical issue, but an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

No names were released.

