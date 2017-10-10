Death of 18-month-old under investigation in Danvers

DANVERS, Mass. (WHDH) — Officials are investigating the death of an 18-month-child in Danvers Tuesday night.

Police said the child was found at a house on Fellows Street and taken to Beverly Hospital. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

