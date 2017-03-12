DURHAM, N.H. (WHDH) – The death of a 22-year-year old man in a Durham home is now being investigated as a homicide.

An autopsy was completed on Sunday.

The medical examiner announced the victim was stabbed.

The investigation to determine the circumstances of his death continues; part of the investigation includes whether the incident could possibly be self-defense.

