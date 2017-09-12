EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a Pennsylvania college’s lacrosse recruit from Massachusetts.

Authorities in Easton say 19-year-old McCrae Williams, of Weston, Massachusetts, was pronounced dead at a hospital around 5 p.m. Monday. Officials did not disclose what led Williams to be taken to the hospital.

The Morning Call reports Williams planned to start playing lacrosse at Lafayette College this year. The school listed him as a recruit.

