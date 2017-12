(WHDH) — December 30th marks National Bacon Day.

National Bacon Day has been celebrated on December 30th since 1997.

The people behind the creation of the day encourage eating a variety of bacon to celebrate.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan said he tries to make every day feel like National Bacon Day.

I try to make every day #BaconDay https://t.co/447pCs8e06 — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) December 30, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)