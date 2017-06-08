Decomposed body found in Boston Harbor, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating the discovery of a dead body found Thursday in Boston Harbor, authorities say.

Officers responded around 11:30 a.m. to Dry Dock Avenue near Deer Island, where crews pulled the body from the water.

Authorities believe the body is that of an adult. They say it was found in a “state of decomposition.”

The age, gender, and ethnicity were not immediately apparent, according to authorities.

A death investigation has been opened.

Massachusetts Environmental Police made the initial discovery. The body was later recovered by Boston Police.

No additional details were immediately available.

