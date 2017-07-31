Decomposed body found on board Coast Guard boat in Chatham, police say

CHATHAM, MA (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after human remains were found Sunday night on board a Coast Guard boat in Chatham, police said.

A decomposed body was discovered in a closed compartment of a boat that was on display at the Coast Guard Station. Coast Guard officials notified police of the discovery.

There was no immediate indication of foul play. Officials in the medical examiner’s office are working to identify the body.

Massachsuetts State Police, the Barnstable County District Attorney’s Office, Chatham Police, and the Coast Guard are investigating.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)