Dedham carjacking suspect due in court

DEDHAM (WHDH) - A man suspected in a violent carjacking is due in court on Friday

He is accused of stabbing one man and assaulting another.

Police say he met the pair to complete an online sale.

After meeting at the East Dedham Plaza parking area Tuesday night, officers say the suspect attacked the two men, one 20-years-old and one 19-years old.

They say one victim suffered a stab wound while the other victim has abrasions.

Both men are expected to be okay.

The suspect then took off with the victims’ car.

With the help of Boston Police, officers were able to locate the suspect.

He had other warrants out for his arrest.

