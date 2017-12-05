Dedham church turns nativity scene into memorial to mass shooting victims

DEDHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — A church in Dedham is using their nativity scene to make a bold sentence this year, turning it into a memorial to those killed in some of the deadliest shootings in American history.

The nativity scene outside St. Susanna’s displays a list of mass shootings in America, with the location and number of deaths. Among those listed are the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Columbine High School in Colorado, Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut and the recent shootings at a Las Vegas country music festival and a church in Sunderland Springs, Texas.

Pat Ferrone, a parishioner at St. Susanna’s, is also the chair of Pax Christi Massachusetts, a Catholic peace promoting organzation. She said the church is trying to stimulate conversation about the ongoing mass killings.

“It’s not stopping in terms of the violence and the killings and all this sort of thing. And Jesus is supposedly the Prince of Peace,” said Ferrone.

The church always gets involved in some type of peace-promoting project around the holiday season. Father Stephen Josoma said this one reflects the reality into which Jesus was born.

“He was born into a very violent society.He brought us a way out of that,” said Josoma.

Ferrone said they have gotten some backlash from gun rights advocates but they were all able to talk together.

