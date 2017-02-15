Dedham man charged in Boston barbershop killing held without bail

BOSTON (AP) — A man named William Shakespeare who’s suspected of killing another man at a Boston barbershop in front of the victim’s 4-year-old son has been held without bail.

The 29-year-old Shakespeare, of Dedham, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday to first-degree murder and gun charges in the June 14 shooting of 31-year-old Marcus Hall.

Shakespeare was indicted last year but wasn’t arrested until late January when he was tracked down in New York City.

Witnesses told police that Hall went to the barbershop in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood to get his son a haircut.

Prosecutors say surveillance video shows Hall and another man having an argument, then leaving a back door to the parking lot just before gunshots were heard.

Shakespeare’s lawyer did not immediately return a call for comment.

