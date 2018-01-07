Deep freeze in MA coming to a close, milder temperatures moving in

BOSTON (WHDH) - Record breaking cold air temperatures and wind chills well below zero have taken hold of Massachusetts over the last week. Milder temperatures are finally on their way back into New England.

Lows in parts of Massachusetts on Sunday morning stayed between -15 to -20 degrees.

Lows in parts of western and central Mass hit -15 to -20 this morning… even parts of Cape Cod going below 0. pic.twitter.com/4EDj0aVobC — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 7, 2018

Boston tied for the lowest air temperature record on Sunday, January 7th at -2 degrees. Worcester broke the record on January 7th for the lowest air temperature. The record was -5 degrees and this year, it was -9 degrees.

Air temps: That -2 in Boston ties the record and that -9 in Worcester breaks the old record of -5 for January, 7th. pic.twitter.com/2nd7ZoVmYm — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 7, 2018

Milder temperatures are heading into New England this week. Monday is expected to be in the low 30’s, Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid to high 30’s, and Thursday and Friday in the 40’s.

When being average is good… close to average temps for this time of year Monday – Wednesday. #7news pic.twitter.com/gMw82ML3Cr — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 7, 2018

Cold eases for most of the U.S. by mid-week, including us here in New England. Seasonable = highs in the 30s Monday – Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/aeXQqyYyYO — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 7, 2018

The National Weather Service said parts of Massachusetts, as well as other parts of New England, may even hit 50 degrees on Friday.

NWS Boston said the mild temperatures may even stick around through the beginning of February.

[8 am] Any warm thoughts on this bitterly cold Saturday morning? Oh yeah, increasing probabilities for multiple days of warmer than normal temperatures for #MA #CT #RI beginning late next week and possibly into early February! #Januarythaw #SNEwx pic.twitter.com/DVf8gLTbx4 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 6, 2018

