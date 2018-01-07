Deep freeze in MA coming to a close, milder temperatures moving in

BOSTON (WHDH) - Record breaking cold air temperatures and wind chills well below zero have taken hold of Massachusetts over the last week. Milder temperatures are finally on their way back into New England.
Lows in parts of Massachusetts on Sunday morning stayed between -15 to -20 degrees.
Boston tied for the lowest air temperature record on Sunday, January 7th at -2 degrees. Worcester broke the record on January 7th for the lowest air temperature. The record was -5 degrees and this year, it was -9 degrees.
Milder temperatures are heading into New England this week. Monday is expected to be in the low 30’s, Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid to high 30’s, and Thursday and Friday in the 40’s.
The National Weather Service said parts of Massachusetts, as well as other parts of New England, may even hit 50 degrees on Friday.
NWS Boston said the mild temperatures may even stick around through the beginning of February.
