Deer crashes into 80-year-old woman riding motorcycle

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — An 80-year-old Maine woman is in the hospital after a deer knocked her off a motorcycle while jumping across the road in New Hampshire.

Carol Delisle, of Wells, was riding as a passenger on 84-year-old Clifford Wescott’s three-wheel motorcycle Saturday. Rochester police say the deer was crossing the road and tried to avoid hitting the motorcycle by jumping over it.

The deer struck Delisle, pulling her off the bike and onto the road while dislodging her helmet. The elderly woman was flown to Maine Medical Center with head injuries.

