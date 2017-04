ROCKLAND, MA (WHDH) - A deer crashed through a car’s windshield after getting struck on Tuesday in Rockland.

Firefighters said the driver was taken to South Shore Hospital with minor injuries. A passenger in the car was not injured.

The deer that smashed through the windshield was killed.

