Defendant hurls chairs at judge, staff during courtroom outburst

INDIANAPOLIS (WHDH) – A defendant went wild Thursday in a courtroom and it was all caught on camera.

Jordan Rhoades, 20, didn’t like what he was told, so he decided to hurl several chairs in the direction of staffers and the judge.

Rhoades was in court for violating his probation, and after being sentenced, his outburst was caught on camera.

Video shows Rhoades throwing chairs and cussing. One deputy was hit by a chair, officials said.

Rhoades was arrested after he tried to walk out of the courtroom.

