Defendants found not guilty in Top Chef Teamsters extortion trial

The US Attorney’s Office says the jury has reached a verdict in the case of the Teamsters extortion trial, finding the four Teamsters not guilty.

The Local 25 members were accused of threatening the cast and crew of “Top Chef,” including its host, Padma Lakshmi. She testified she was “terrified” when a Teamster confronted her outside a Boston-area restaurant where the Bravo series filmed in 2014.

Defendants embraced in the court room after hearing they had been cleared of the charges.

Prosecutors said cellphone video showed the Teamsters accosting the show’s crew. But their lawyers say they were merely demonstrating against the non-union crew.

Jurors began deliberations Thursday after receiving instructions from the judge.

On Monday, jurors in the “Top Chef” trial sent a key question to the federal judge. The jury’s note said one of the jurors was “presuming guilt over innocence” and asked the judge how to proceed. The judge wrote back to say that every person is presumed innocent unless guilt is proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

