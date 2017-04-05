Defense calling final witnesses in Hernandez trial

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Aaron Hernandez murder trial will resume Wednesday after the jury had the day off on Tuesday.

The defense is expected to call three final witnesses.

They could potentially rest their case by the end of the day.

Hernandez is accused of shooting and killing Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu outside a night club in the South End back in 2012.

Closing arguments and jury deliberations could begin as soon as Thursday.

