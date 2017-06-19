Defense rests in ‘Baby Doe’ murder trial

BOSTON (WHDH) - The defense has rested in the Bella Bond murder trial.

Jurors were excused Monday morning after attorney Jonathan Shapiro presented some final pieces of evidence on behalf of accused killer Michael McCarthy.

Prosecutors say McCarthy punched the two-year-old girl to death and then dumped her body in Boston Harbor in 2015.

Shapiro claims Bella’s mother, Rachelle Bond, is the real killer.

The toddler’s remains were found washed up on a Deer Island beach.

Bella was known as “Baby Doe” for months as investigators worked to identify her remains.

Bond struck a plea deal to testify against McCarthy.

The prosecution rested Friday. Closing arguments are slated to begin Tuesday. The jury could start deliberating as early as this week.

