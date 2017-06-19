Defense to call witnesses in Bella Bond murder trial

BOSTON (WHDH) - The defense in the Bella Bond murder trial will be calling witnesses on Monday.

The prosecution rested it’s case on Friday. Prosecutors are trying to prove that Michael McCarthy killed 2-year-old Bella Bond back in 2015.

Bella’s body was found on Deer Island two years ago in a trash bag.

The defense claims that Bella’s mother killed her.

The jury could start deliberating as early as this week.

