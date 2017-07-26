BOSTON (AP) — Members of Massachusetts all-Democratic congressional delegation are blasting President Donald Trump’s announcement that he wants transgender people barred from serving in the U.S. military.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren called the announcement “shameful” and said it shows Trump “cares more about extreme ideology than military readiness.”

Sen. Edward Markey also said Trump is undermining military readiness by “playing to the worst instincts of prejudice, bigotry, and ignorance.”

Rep. Joe Kennedy said Trump is telling thousands of American soldiers who are willing to sacrifice their lives for freedom, that he won’t offer them the most basic freedom in return.

Rep. Seth Moulton, who served four tours of duty in Iraq, said Trump is using the same argument that had been used to keep gay and African Americans from serving in the military.

