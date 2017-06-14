Deli clerk attacked with avocados and bananas

NEW YORK (WHDH) - Police are looking for suspects who attacked a New York clerk with avocados and bananas.

Police released surveillance video of the incident on Tuesday.

A Bronx clerk was seriously injured last month after he was brazenly pelted with the produce in a bodega.

Police say the 21-year-old employee was behind the counter at the Stadium Gourmet Deli at the time.

Two suspects approached him, angry, following a dispute over a food order.

The individuals repeatedly threw unripe avocados and bananas at the employee.

The victim suffered a broken jaw along with fractures and a cut to his face.

He was taken to Lincoln Hospital in serious but stable condition.

