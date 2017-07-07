Delta adds daily nonstop flights from Pittsburgh to Boston

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Delta Air Lines will add two daily nonstop flights from Pittsburgh to Boston starting in October, due to the high demand from business travelers.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports (http://bit.ly/2tUbBaG ) the daily flights will depart from Pittsburgh International Airport for Logan International Airport at 6 a.m. and 6:40 p.m. Boston to Pittsburgh flights will take off at 8:10 a.m. and 7:55 p.m., respectively.

The trip takes about an hour and 35 minutes. JetBlue Airways and American Airlines already offer nonstop flights to Boston from Pittsburgh.

