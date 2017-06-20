Delta Airlines debuts their self-service facial recognition kiosks

Delta Airlines has debuted their self-service, facial recognition kiosks at the Minneapolis Airport on Monday.

The technology uses a database of passports to verify passengers through facial recognition.

A Delta official said the technology is all about reducing lines and efficiency.

The airline also says scanned images are deleted immediately after a match is confirmed and that there will not be a database of photographs.

