Delta Airlines debuts their self-service facial recognition kiosks

Delta Airlines has debuted their self-service, facial recognition kiosks at the Minneapolis Airport on Monday.
The technology uses a database of passports to verify passengers through facial recognition.
A Delta official said the technology is all about reducing lines and efficiency.
The airline also says scanned images are deleted immediately after a match is confirmed and that there will not be a database of photographs.
(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)