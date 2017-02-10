Delta flight leaving Logan turns back due to ‘electrical odor’

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Delta flight en route to North Carolina from Boston was forced to turn around Friday after an “electrical odor” was detected.

The plane was headed to Raleigh, North Carolina just after 6 p.m. but the pilot decided to turn back after the odor was detected inside the cabin.

Passengers said they could smell something burning inside the plane but no fire was ever detected. Passengers boarded a bus back to the terminal at Logan and then boarded another flight.

