Delta: Probe uncovers ‘criminal scheme’ to scam pet owners

ATLANTA (AP) — One of the world’s largest airlines says its investigation into a bogus pet shipping website has uncovered a “larger criminal scheme” preying on people hoping to buy Chihuahuas, poodles and puppies.

Delta Air Lines filed a federal lawsuit last month over a website that it says tricks people into thinking they’re dealing with the airline when arranging for their pets to fly on jets.

Delta says the site — DeltaPetTransit.com — is designed to look like a Delta site and uses the airline’s logos and pictures of its planes.

In court records filed this week, Delta says its investigation turned up sites using its name that promise to ship pets and that advertise dogs for sale.

Delta says the website operators collect thousands of dollars without delivering any pets.

