Democrat predicts jail for some Trump associates

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A Democrat on the House intelligence committee says he believes some of President Donald Trump’s associates will “end up in jail” when the Russia-related investigations are completed.

Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro wouldn’t say whom he believes could be charged with a crime or why. He says that based on unspecified evidence he has seen thus far, his impression is that some people will face charges.

Castro is a member of the House committee investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. The FBI and the Senate intelligence committee are also investigating the campaign’s connections with Russia.

