Dems cry foul on Trump’s tweet about NY senator

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump laced into Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Tuesday, tweeting that she would come to his office “begging” for campaign contributions and “do anything” to get them.

Democrats accused the president of making unsavory insinuations about the New York senator who a day earlier had called for Trump’s resignation because of the allegations of sexual harassment first raised against him during the presidential campaign.

Gillibrand, for her part, tweeted back that “you cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office.”

Trump’s tweet did not directly address sexual harassment, but said of Gillibrand: “Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!”

Trump donated $4,800 to Gillibrand’s Senate campaign in 2010.

A day earlier, Gillibrand said Trump should resign because of the credible accusations against him. And barring that, “Congress should investigate the multiple sexual harassment and assault allegations against him.”

Patti Solis Doyle, a onetime Hillary Clinton campaign official, wrote that Trump’s tweet made a “vile, disgusting implication” about Gillibrand.

Solis Doyle tweeted: “‘And would do anything for them’. What does that mean, (at)realDonaldTrump?! You, a man, accused by more than a dozen credible women of assault and harassment, has the audacity make this vile, disgusting implication. SHAME!”

Likewise, Brian Fallon, Clinton’s former campaign spokesman, tweeted: “This is a disgusting tweet. Also, it will make the Gillibrand folks ecstatic.” Fallon appeared to be referring to the fact sexual harassment is an issue that Gillibrand has taken on politically.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)