Dennis Police searching for missing man

DENNIS, MA (WHDH) - Police in Dennis are searching for a man who went missing earlier this week.

Officials say Mitchell Smith, 30, didn’t return home to West Dennis on Wednesday.

Smith is a white man, 6-foot-2, 187 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap that said “Calcutta.” He was also wearing jeans and red and black sneakers.

He was last seen leaving the house on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dennis Police at 508-394-1315.

