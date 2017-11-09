(WHDH) — An undercover operation by the Department of Homeland Security revealed new concerns with airport security.

In recent tests, inspectors said that screenings, equipment or procedures failed about 80 percent of the time.

In a public hearing Wednesday, members of Congress called the report “disturbing.”

Recommendations have been made to improve TSA security.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)