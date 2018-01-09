Department of Revenue child support payment system experiencing problems

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — State officials are blaming last week’s snowstorm for parents receiving their child support payments late.

Erin, a 36-year-old mother from Middleborough, said she has not received her child support payment from the Department of Revenue for two weeks. She said she is in a Facebook group where hundreds of other parents are complaining of problems with the payment system.

“I keep getting errors that the site cannot be found and then it’s telling me that I need to re-logout, though I can’t log back in. And that’s been for two days, for me.” Erin said she when she manages to log in, she keeps getting error messages.

The Department of Revenue said it is switching to an automated system that was supposed to operational on Friday. Due to the snow last week, the department said the change was pushed back by one business day.

“Payments are current and the DOR anticipates payments will be processed on time moving forward,” said a DOR spokeswoman in a statement.

Erin said she understands the DOR is very busy but she has not gotten any apology from the DOR for the delay.

