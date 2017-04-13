Deployed soldier reunited with sold dog

Cleveland, OH (WHDH) — A soldier from Ohio was finally reunited with her bloodhound, Buck.

Army Private Katelyn Gallagher arranged for a family friend to watch him while she left for training last year.

But when she came home in December for leave, the man had given Buck away and wouldn’t tell her where he was.

After getting the police involved, Buck was finally returned home in February.

The criminal charges Gallagher filed against that family friend were eventually dropped.

She said all she really wanted was Buck back home.

